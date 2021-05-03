Costco posts nearly 13 percent same-store sales gain

Retail News
Costco posts nearly 13 percent same-store sales gainThe Wall Street Journal 03/05/2021
Costco reported that its same-store sales improved 12.9 percent year-over-year as its online sales jumped 74.8 percent for the quarter ending Feb. 14. The warehouse club giant said that its average ticket also increased 11.9 percent during the period. Earnings per share were $2.14, up from $2.10 for the same period a year earlier.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!