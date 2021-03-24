Retail News

Costco is selling audio book bundles for the first time

Good E Reader

Costco has begun selling audiobooks on its website and has released its own iOS app for members to listen to the titles they purchase. The warehouse club giant appears to be focusing its audiobook business on selling bundles of curated titles in genres including children’s, romance and thrillers. Prices range from under $10 to more than $45.

