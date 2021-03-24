Costco is selling audio book bundles for the first time

Retail News
Costco is selling audio book bundles for the first timeGood E Reader 03/24/2021
Costco has begun selling audiobooks on its website and has released its own iOS app for members to listen to the titles they purchase. The warehouse club giant appears to be focusing its audiobook business on selling bundles of curated titles in genres including children’s, romance and thrillers. Prices range from under $10 to more than $45.
