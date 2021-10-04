Costco is reopening its food courts

Retail News
Costco is reopening its food courtsCNN 04/09/2021
Costco has made the decision to reopen food courts inside its clubs as it loosens restriction put in place to protect workers and members from COVID-19. Costco CFO Richard Galanti said the chain will gradually reopen the popular stopping point at its clubs over time. “The food courts work. They’re one of the things we’re known for,” Mr. Galanti said. “We’re pleased that they’re coming back.”
