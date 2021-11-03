Costco has an import problem

Retail News
Costco has an import problemCNN 03/10/2021
Bottlenecks at West Coast ports have caused delivery delays of some imported cheeses and other products, such as furniture, garden and lawn equipment, olive oils and seafood, to Costco’s warehouse clubs. Costco CFO Richard Galante expects to see improvements in coming months but for the near term the issue will affect the retailer and many others selling the same products.
