Costco has a farm to table plan to keep rotisserie chicken at $5

Costco has sold its rotisserie chicken for $4.99 since the warehouse club chain first opened for business in 1985. The retailer is looking to maintain its ability to hold the line on its chicken prices by building its own system, including a hatchery, feed mill and production plant. Costco’s plants, operating under the name Lincoln Premium Poultry, current supply 40 percent of the chain’s chicken needs.