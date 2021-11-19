Copper thieves force Kroger to close store

Retail News

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Thieves recently broke into a Kroger store in Atlanta and stole copper wiring used to provide electricity to the location. Kroger issued a statement on the incident: “The store is temporarily closed due to a break-in at the store’s electrical facility which resulted in theft of critical wiring, as well as significant damage to the electrical infrastructure that supports the store.” As a result of the store closure, Atlanta now has another food desert, albeit temporary, within its city limits.