Container Store CEO adds new members to leadership team

Container Store CEO Satish Malhotra, who joined the chain on March 1, is putting together a team to make his mark on the retailer’s business. The retailer recently announced the hiring of Dhritiman Saha as chief information officer. Mr. Shah was most recently chief digital officer at GameStop and worked in leadership roles at J.C. Penney, Target and Kohl’s before that. Michelle Gill, a longtime executive at Neiman Marcus, was hired for the newly created position of vice president of merchandising. She will focus on the retailer’s private label and products made from sustainably sourced materials.