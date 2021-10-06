Consumers want more gender-neutral fashion choices

Retail News
Consumers want more gender-neutral fashion choicesCNBC 06/09/2021
Brands and retailers are ramping up efforts to address the growing demand for gender-neutral apparel and footwear. Erin Schmidt, senior analyst at Coresight Research, said that desire for gender-neutral items “will definitely be impacting the fashion trends of the future. And the retailers and brands that are doing it now are really going to be ahead of the curve.”
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!