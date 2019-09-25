Consumers prove they’ll eat anything flavored with pumpkin spice (even Spam)

Retail News

WSBT 22

Hormel released its “limited edition SPAM Pumpkin Spice” yesterday in celebration of the first day of fall, billing the item in a press release as “a new take on the fall fan favorite trend allowing customers to look beyond lattes and donuts and celebrate pumpkin spice in a whole new way.” The product, made available exclusively through the brand’s own website and walmart.com, reportedly sold out in 7 hours, priced at $8.98 for a two-pack.