Consumers paying for record cotton prices

Retail News
Consumers paying for record cotton pricesCNBC 10/11/2021
Cotton prices rose to a 10-year high last week, up 47 percent since the start of the year, as heat waves and drought have wiped out crops across the country. “We think inventory will remain rational, margins will remain strong, and retailers will be able to push bigger and more consistent price increases than they’ve been able to for over a decade,” said Credit Suisse analyst Michael Binetti.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!