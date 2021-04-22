Consumers make coffee at home during the pandemic

Retail News
Consumers make coffee at home during the pandemicThe Wall Street Journal 04/22/2021
Nestlé reported a 7.7 percent increase in organic revenue of its coffee business during the first quarter. Sales of Nespresso pods, Nescafé instant coffee and Starbucks products exceeded the expectations of analysts. The consumer packaged goods giant achieved market share gains in North America and Europe as more people made their own coffee at home rather than going out to coffee shops.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!