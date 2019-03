Retail News

CNBC

Seventy-four percent of consumers go to Amazon.com when they are ready to buy a specific product, according to a study of more than 2,000 people by Feedvisor. The key to Amazon’s customer is its loyal base of Prime members. The e-tail giant is expected to grow its share of all e-commerce sales in the U.S. to 52.4 percent this year, up from 48 percent in 2018.