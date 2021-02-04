Consumers experience long waits for appliance deliveries

Retail News
Consumers experience long waits for appliance deliveriesABC 18 WQOW Eau Claire 04/01/2021
The combination of higher consumer demand and supply chain backups is causing “a perfect storm” of appliance delivery delays, says sales professional James Kries. “Everyone’s staying home, remodeling homes,” said Mr. Kries. “The warehouses, the manufacturers aren’t up at full production. They’re operating at 50% staff. Shipping’s become an issue. Problems getting them into the ports.”
