Consumers experience long waits for appliance deliveries

The combination of higher consumer demand and supply chain backups is causing “a perfect storm” of appliance delivery delays, says sales professional James Kries. “Everyone’s staying home, remodeling homes,” said Mr. Kries. “The warehouses, the manufacturers aren’t up at full production. They’re operating at 50% staff. Shipping’s become an issue. Problems getting them into the ports.”