Consumers cutting back on purchases of eco-unfriendly products

Retail News

Reuters

A global survey of more than 65,000 people found that 16 percent are cutting back on purchases of products associated with having a negative impact on the environment, according to Kantar. Among the affected products are beauty wipes, bottled drinks and meat. “As markets get wealthier, the focus on issues of environmentalism and plastics increases. In the future, we could expect to see the share of ‘eco active’ shoppers rising in countries that experience growing gross domestic product,” Kantar reported.