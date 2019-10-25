Consumers are good with Christmas creep so retailers follow

Retail News
Consumers are good with Christmas creep so retailers followUSA Today 10/24/2019
Twenty percent of shoppers start buying Christmas gifts in September or earlier months, according to RetailMeNot. The survey found that a greater percentage of retailers are getting early starts on the holiday season, with 61 percent having begun offering Christmas deals in September or earlier, that’s up from 52 percent in 2018.
