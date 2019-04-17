Consumers across the globe are cutting down on spending

Retail News

The Washington Post

Consumers in Europe and Latin America are finding ways to reduce what they spend on groceries, while Asians are cutting back on vacation spending, according to the Conference Board Global Consumer Confidence Survey. More than half of the 32,000 shoppers surveyed from 64 countries expect economic conditions to get worse over the next year. Softening economies are expected to boost sales at discounters as well as those selling secondhand goods