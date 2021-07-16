Consumer Product Safety Commission sues Amazon over defective products

Retail News

Bloomberg

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has sued Amazon.com in efforts to hold the company responsible for defective products sold on its online marketplace. The federal agency is seeking to have Amazon pay a penalty and issue a recall call for hundreds of thousands of defective items including children’s clothing and hair dryers. Amazon spokesperson Mary Kate McCarthy said, “Customer safety is a top priority and we take prompt action to protect customers when we are aware of a safety concern.”