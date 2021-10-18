Congress asks Amazon for evidence its execs testified honestly

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

Members of a congressional committee have asked Amazon.com to provide them with “exculpatory evidence” about the company’s business practices to back up statements made by company executives, including former CEO Jeff Bezos. The letter signed by Reps. David Cicilline (D., R.I.), Ken Buck (R., Colo.), Pramila Jayapal (D., Wash.), Jerrold Nadler (D., N.Y.) and Matt Gaetz (R., Fla.), reads, “We strongly encourage you to make use of this opportunity to correct the record and provide the Committee with sworn, truthful, and accurate responses to this request as we consider whether a referral of this matter to the Department of Justice for criminal investigation is appropriate.” An Amazon spokesperson said company executives did not misrepresent themselves in testimony.