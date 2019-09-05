Conagra sued over exploding Pam cans

Retail News

Conagra is facing lawsuits from eight people after the Pam Cooking Spray cans they were holding exploded and caused serious burns. The consumer packaged goods giant has redesigned its cans since the incidents became known but never issued a recall of the cans that were tied to the injuries of the people in the suit. The company issued a statement on the product’s safety. “When Pam is used correctly, as instructed, it is a 100-percent safe and effective product.”