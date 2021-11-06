Computer chip shortage complicates restaurant management

Retail News
Computer chip shortage complicates restaurant managementThe Washington Post 06/11/2021
Restaurants pivoting to contactless forms of payments are more dependent on point of sale technology than ever before. A lack of terminals and handheld devices resulting from a shortage of computer chips is another factor negatively affecting restaurants, which are trying to staff up at a time when competition for labor is particularly high.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!