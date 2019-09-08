Compostable bowls (not) are tied to cancer risk

Retail News
Compostable bowls (not) are tied to cancer riskNew Food Economy 08/08/2019
All fiber bowls used by Chipotle and other companies contain PFAS, a broad classification of fluorinated compounds that do not degrade naturally in the environment. This means that these bowls are not compostable and attempting to compost them makes it more likely that potentially cancer-causing chemicals will wind up in the soil and groundwater.
Discussions
