Retail News

Compostable bowls (not) are tied to cancer risk

New Food Economy 08/08/2019

All fiber bowls used by Chipotle and other companies contain PFAS, a broad classification of fluorinated compounds that do not degrade naturally in the environment. This means that these bowls are not compostable and attempting to compost them makes it more likely that potentially cancer-causing chemicals will wind up in the soil and groundwater.

