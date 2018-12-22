Competitors taking bites out of Alexa’s marketshare

Retail News

TechCrunch

Amazon generally gets credit for establishing the smart speaker market, which is nothing to sneeze at. Predictions put U.S. usage at nearly 27 percent of the U.S. population in 2019. While Amazon’s Echo products accounted for almost 67 percent of smart speaker sales in the U.S. this year, Home from Google, Apple’s HomePod and the Sonos One are starting to whittle down that lead. According to data from eMarketer, Amazon will drop to 63 percent in 2019 as Google’s share rises to 31 percent, up from 29.5 percent this year.