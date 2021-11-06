Retail News

Companies find $15 an hour starting pay attracts job seekers

The Washington Post 06/10/2021

Klavon’s Ice Cream Parlor in Pittsburgh needed workers and found very few takers when it posted jobs for $7.25 an hour plus tips. The owner of the business decided to raise the starting wage to $15 an hour and one week later had more than 1,000 applications for jobs. “It was like a dam broke,” said Jacob Hanchar, owner of Klavon’s.

