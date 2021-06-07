Companies are bringing back office workers

Retail News

The Washington Post

Thirty-two percent of U.S. office workers in large buildings, are currently doing their jobs on-site instead of from home, according Kastle Systems. The numbers returning to their physical places of employment continues to grow as restrictions related to the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic are relaxed. Workers going back to offices are finding that it is not a completely back to the pre-pandemic normal with many employers asking unvaccinated employees to wear face masks while those having gotten vaccines can go without.