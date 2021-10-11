Companies add chief supply chain officers to meet logistical challenges

Retail News
Companies add chief supply chain officers to meet logistical challengesFortune 11/10/2021
The role of chief supply chain in retail operations has grown increasingly important with the advent of the pandemic, and more companies are creating chief supply chain officer positions to deal with the challenges. Macy’s CSCO Dennis Mullahy said his job is all about “how do we get inventory into locations where we think it is going to generate the highest sales for us and the best profitability?”
