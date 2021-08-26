Companies add beekeeping and more outdoors time as perks to attract workers

Retail News
Companies add beekeeping and more outdoors time as perks to attract workersThe New York Times 08/25/2021
Finding workers who want to return to offices has become increasingly challenging for employers who are rolling out both traditional and nontraditional perks to aid in their recruitment efforts. Nuveen, an investment company headquartered in Manhattan, has refurbished its offices to make them feel more like home and added two beehives located on the 22-floor terrace.
