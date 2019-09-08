Companies add active shooters to business risk factors

Retail News
Companies add active shooters to business risk factorsCNBC 08/07/2019
The Cheesecake Factory, Dave & Buster’s and Del Taco are among a growing list of companies that now include active shooting incidents as a potential risk factor in their financial filings, such as annual reports. Active shooting incidents have joined labor costs and tough competition among factors included in regulatory filings.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!