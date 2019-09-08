Retail News

Companies add active shooters to business risk factors

CNBC 08/07/2019

The Cheesecake Factory, Dave & Buster’s and Del Taco are among a growing list of companies that now include active shooting incidents as a potential risk factor in their financial filings, such as annual reports. Active shooting incidents have joined labor costs and tough competition among factors included in regulatory filings.

