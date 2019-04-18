Commerce Department plan to give drug makers greater pricing flexibility

Retail News

The Washington Post

A regulation, which allows the Commerce Department to pull drug patents from pharmaceutical manufacturers who engage in price gouging and transfer them to other suppliers, may be dropped under a draft plan before the agency. Critics claim the plan, if adopted, will be a win for unscrupulous drug manufacturers and a loss for consumers. Research universities, which develop and bring in millions of dollars in royalties based on drugs they develop, are strongly supportive of the measure.