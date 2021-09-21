‘Commerce at Home’ called retail’s next frontier

Retail News

Fortune

Ron Johnson, a former executive at J.C. Penney, Apple and Target, says that “Commerce at Home” represents the next frontier in retailing. Highlighting his experience at Apple, Mr. Johnson writes, “One of the most frequent compliments I heard from customers leaving the Genius Bar was: ‘I wish I could take you home with me.'” Mr. Johnson believes that changes in shopping behavior accelerated during the pandemic along with technological advancments are making it possible for retailers to deliver high-touch experiences tailored to the individual needs of customers who no longer need to leave their homes to research and shop.