Comfy sneakers in vogue as Americans spend more time at home

The Wall Street Journal 02/12/2021

The pandemic has meant that many Americans are spending much more time at home and less time at work. That has led to changes in shopping behavior and one of the lesser known developments is the move by consumers in their twenties and thirties to purchase comfortable walking shoes rather than sneakers designed for intense training.

