Columnist: The Metaverse is largely a Meta illusion, and it’s working

Wired 12/26/2021

One could say that the key to Meta’s metaverse marketing strategy comes down to adding the word “The.” By positioning “The Metaverse” as a realm that only Meta can grant access to, the company seems to be succeeding in sparking a virtual land rush, whereas critics contend that owning the keys to the metaverse is analogous to claiming you alone can grant access to the internet.

