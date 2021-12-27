Columnist: The Metaverse is largely a Meta illusion, and it’s working

Retail News
Columnist: The Metaverse is largely a Meta illusion, and it’s workingWired 12/26/2021
One could say that the key to Meta’s metaverse marketing strategy comes down to adding the word “The.” By positioning “The Metaverse” as a realm that only Meta can grant access to, the company seems to be succeeding in sparking a virtual land rush, whereas critics contend that owning the keys to the metaverse is analogous to claiming you alone can grant access to the internet.
