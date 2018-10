Retail News

Fast Company

Colugo, a startup named after an animal that carries its young in pouches, is looking to bring high-quality construction and low cost to the baby stroller business. The digital-only brand has launched with two products: a $285 stroller and a $125 baby carrier. The startup has a long list of investors that have done the same for companies including Allbirds, Bonobos, Casper, Warby Parker and others.