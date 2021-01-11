Coke makes $5.6B deal to acquire sports drink brand

Retail News
Coke makes $5.6B deal to acquire sports drink brandTheStreet 11/01/2021
Coca-Cola plans to pay $5.6 billion acquire the 70 percent of BodyArmor that it doesn’t already own. The sports drink brand has the backing of professional athletes including James Harden, Mike Trout, Mookie Betts, Kyler Murray and the late Kobe Bryant. The brand is expected to be valued at $8 billion once the deal is complete.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!