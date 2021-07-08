Coffee prices are going up again

Retail News
Coffee prices are going up againReuters 08/06/2021
The worst frost in years has damaged the Brazilian coffee crop and that, along with rising freight costs, means companies and consumers will soon be paying more to get their morning cup of Joe. The price fo Arabica beans had already doubled over the past year due to drought conditions in coffee growing regions and the latest news will only send those prices higher.
