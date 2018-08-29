Coca-Cola buys Moxie, a brand perhaps only beloved in Maine

Retail News
Coca-Cola buys Moxie, a brand perhaps only beloved in MainePortland Press Herald 08/28/2018
Although bottled in New Hampshire, Moxie — a bitter-tasting soft drink with a history going back to 1885 — is most associated with Maine, where it’s a cult favorite. In announcing acquisition of the company, Coca-Cola promised fans that the drink would continue to be made in Londonderry, New Hampshire and that it has no immediate plans to expand distribution beyond its current New England base.