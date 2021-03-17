Coca-Cola and Home Depot oppose bills looking to limit voting in Georgia

Retail News

The Washington Post

Representatives of Coca-Cola and Home Depot, major employers in the state, have offered support for a Georgia Chamber of Commerce statement that expressed “concern and opposition” to voting laws being considered in the state that many believe would set the rights of citizens, particularly minorities, back decades. Georgia authorities have claimed that the last election was the most secure in the state’s history but that hasn’t stopped a virtual flood of bills from Republican legislators that claim voting fraud is widespread in the state. Georgia, for the first time in decades, voted to elect Democrats in both the presidential and senate races.