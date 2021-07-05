Coach and Kate Spade owner sees sales rebound to pre-pandemic levels

Retail News
Coach and Kate Spade owner sees sales rebound to pre-pandemic levelsReuters/Yahoo Finance 05/06/2021
Tapestry, the parent company of Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman, reported that revenues in North America were up in the mid-teens returning to pre-pandemic sales levels. The company reported a profit of 51 cents a share compared to a loss of 27 cents during the same quarter last year.
