Climate change has American farmers looking to grow coffee

Reuters/The Denver Gazette 09/22/2021

Rising temperatures and other effects from climate change has made it more difficult for farmers to raise certain long-planted crops in the U.S. That has led some, including farmers in California and Florida, to turn to non-traditional crops such as coffee, which is typically grown in countries such as Brazil, Colombia, Ethiopia and Vietnam.

