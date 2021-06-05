Claims for unemployment drop sharply

Retail News
Claims for unemployment drop sharplyThe New York Times 05/06/2021
About 505,000 Americans filed first-time unemployment claims last week, down more than 100,000 from the week before, according to the Labor Department. “In the last few weeks we’ve seen a pretty dramatic improvement in the claims data, and I think that does signal that there’s been an acceleration in the labor market recovery in April,” said Daniel Zhao, senior economist at ZipRecruiter.
Discussions
