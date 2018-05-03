Citing security risk, Pentagon bans sales of Chinese phones on military bases

Retail News
Citing security risk, Pentagon bans sales of Chinese phones on military basesWall Street Journal 05/03/2018
In line with the Trump administration’s campaign to reduce Chinese telecommunications imports, the Pentagon has instructed retail outlets on military bases to stop selling gear made by Huawei Technologies Co. and ZTE Corp. “Huawei and ZTE devices may pose an unacceptable risk to the department’s personnel, information and mission,” a Pentagon spokesperson told The Wall Street Journal.