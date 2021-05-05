Circle K launches monthly beverage subscription plan

Retail News

CNBC

Circle K customers can join its Sip & Save subscription program for $5.99 a month. For that fee, they will be entitled to one tea, coffee, Froster slushy or Polar Pop fountain drink a day. “We really see this an opportunity to drive traffic at a time that people are just starting to come out of the understandable cocoons that they’ve been in for the last 12-plus months,” said Kevin Lewis, chief marketing officer of Alimentation Couche-Tard, the parent company of Circle K.