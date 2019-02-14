Retail News

Chuck E Cheese denies pizza conspiracy

The Washington Post 02/13/2019

Differently sized slices served up at Chuck E Cheese locations has led to speculation, which has made its way to social media, that the chain is reheating parts of pies not eaten by other customers and re-serving them. The pizza chain, known for its animatronic figures, has strongly denied the allegations. “No conspiracies here — our pizzas are made to order and we prepare our dough fresh in restaurant, which means that they’re not always perfectly uniform in shape, but always delicious.”

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...