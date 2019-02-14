Chuck E Cheese denies pizza conspiracy

Retail News

The Washington Post

Differently sized slices served up at Chuck E Cheese locations has led to speculation, which has made its way to social media, that the chain is reheating parts of pies not eaten by other customers and re-serving them. The pizza chain, known for its animatronic figures, has strongly denied the allegations. “No conspiracies here — our pizzas are made to order and we prepare our dough fresh in restaurant, which means that they’re not always perfectly uniform in shape, but always delicious.”