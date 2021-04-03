Christopher & Banks to get its own home shopping TV show

Retail News
Christopher & Banks to get its own home shopping TV showMinneapolis Star Tribune 03/04/2021
ReStore Capital, a division of Hilco Global, acquired the bankrupt Christopher & Banks chain in January. Now, the company has reached a licensing deal with iMedia Brands for that company to operate the retailer’s business across all sales channels, including a Christopher & Banks television program on ShopHQ, a nationally distributed television network.
Discussions
