Retail News

Reuters

Chipotle Mexican Grill will shutter up to 65 locations and revamp its marketing program under CEO Brian Niccol. The chain saw its share price fall 3.1 percent in after-hours trading as executives were short on details. Chipotle does plan to launch an in-app delivery feature for about 2,000 restaurants by the end of this year and will also debut a loyalty program in 2019.