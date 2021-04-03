Retail News

Chipotle ties executive compensation to diversity and environmental progress

CNBC 03/04/2021

Ten percent of Chipotle Mexican Grill executives’ annual incentives will be tied to helping achieving the restaurant chain’s diversity and environmental goals. “It’s very important for us to be transparent and to be held accountable. We can say a lot of words, but we want to make sure that we have the actions to back it up,” said Laurie Schalow, chief corporate affairs and food safety officer at the chain.

