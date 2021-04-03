Chipotle ties executive compensation to diversity and environmental progress

Retail News
Chipotle ties executive compensation to diversity and environmental progressCNBC 03/04/2021
Ten percent of Chipotle Mexican Grill executives’ annual incentives will be tied to helping achieving the restaurant chain’s diversity and environmental goals. “It’s very important for us to be transparent and to be held accountable. We can say a lot of words, but we want to make sure that we have the actions to back it up,” said Laurie Schalow, chief corporate affairs and food safety officer at the chain.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!