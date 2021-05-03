Chipotle teaming up with e.l.f. on new makeup collection

Retail News

USA Today

Chipotle is launching a new line of makeup with the cosmetics manufacturer e.l.f. that incorporates ingredients such as guacamole and salsa. The line will feature products that are vegan and cruelty free. “We’re always looking for opportunities to lead culture and make authentic connections with Gen-Z alongside brands that share similar values,” said Tressie Lieberman, vice president of digital marketing and off-premise at Chipotle, in a statement.