Chipotle raising pay to attract 20K workers

Chipotle announced that it would raise starting pay for hourly workers to between $11 and $18 depending on position beginning by the end of June. The chain is taking this step, which it says will be bring average hourly pay to $15 an hour, in an attempt to recruit 20,000 new workers. Chipotle also said that it would initiate employee referral bonuses ranging from $200 to $750 depending on the positions filled.