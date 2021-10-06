Chipotle raises menu prices to pay workers better

Retail News

USA Today

Chipotle Mexican Grill has raised prices on burritos, salads and other items by between 3.5 and four percent to help cover wage increases paid to workers. “We really prefer not to take pricing, but it made sense in this scenario to invest in our employees and get these restaurants staffed and make sure that we had the pipeline of people to support our growth,” CEO Brian Niccol said at the Baird conference. “We’ve taken some pricing to cover some of that investment.”