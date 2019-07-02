Chipotle impresses Wall Street with a strong Q4

Retail News

CNBC

Finally, it was possible to read financial reports on Chipotle yesterday that didn’t include the words “food poisoning.” The Mexican-themed restaurant chain handily beat analysts expectations in its latest quarterly report with earnings per share of $1.72 vs. the estimated $1.37 and same-store sales growth of 6.1 percent vs. 4.49 percent expected. CEO Brian Niccol also told analysts that the chain is seeing good results from its new “Chipotlanes” drive-thrus and plans to roll them out to more stores with hopes of increasing both digital and general sales.