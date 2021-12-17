Chipotle goes all digital with its latest store concept

Retail News

CNN

Chipotle opened a mostly “digital only” location in upstate New York about a year ago that minimized indoor seating to a small island, added a “Chipotlane” drive-thru and focused its customers on advance ordering online. At its latest iteration in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, the indoor seating is gone. Chipotle has already seen a 15 percent bump at locations equipped with Chipotlanes, and by eliminating the need for indoor seating (not to mention mask and vaccination checks), the chain can take advantage of smaller footprints when scouting new locations.